Knight repeats as Born and Raised grand champion

Allison Knight is no stranger to winning at the Logan County Fair, but the seasoned show veteran was still left stunned Tuesday night after winning the Born and Raised Steer title.

The 15-year old Riverside student repeated as grand champion in the event with her steer Cronk. Knight has won several grand and reserve championships in born and raised and beef feeder titles the last six years.

“I was in shock,” said Knight. “This was the last thing I expected to happen tonight. I’m overjoyed right now. I was not expecting it at all.”

Cody Craig was named reserve grand champion.

