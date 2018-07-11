Special event permits approved for mobile vendors

Mobile vendors including food trucks and trailers can now acquire a one-day special event permit from the city.

Bellefontaine City Council members approved on second and final reading an ordinance amending the city’s mobile vendor laws.

It became effective after Mayor Ben Stahler signed it at Tuesday’s council meeting.

One-day vending permits will be $25 at this point, but the administration has the authority to change it as needed under the ordinance.

Council members also learned the Bellefontaine Planning Commission is recommending vacating a diagonal portion of Carlisle Street from the Main Street/Lake Avenue intersection to Detroit Street.

Abandoning the infrequently used roadway will open the way to develop a Casey’s General Store at the site.

