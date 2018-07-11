Club booths are ‘super’

Superheroes and superpowers are prevalent on the Logan County Fairgrounds this week — or at least in the 4-H booth building, where super heroes is this year’s theme.

The Breeches and Wranglers 4-H Club booth is dedicated to Linda Hauck, the founding adviser who died in February. (EXAMINER PHOTO| MIRIAM BAIER)

Hobbies & Horses 4-H Club displayed the banner, “I believe everyone has a super hero inside them waiting to be discovered.”

Miami Valley Producers highlighted “The Super Powers of 4-H Youth” in their booth, and Helping Hands 4-H Club noted its club’s super power was “Making Changes Through the Helping Hands of Youth.”

The Lucky Lakers were touting the “Super Powers of Youth,” while the Critters, Clothes and Cooks club described its members as “Super Heroes in Training.”

And “The Super Powers of the Riverside Hustlers” were also documented.

