Neeld emerges from large field to win senior showmanship

It took near perfection Tuesday to claim top billing in Junior Fair swine showmanship competition at the Logan County Fair.

KYLEIGH NEELD

Kyleigh Neeld was up to the challenge, besting 25 other exhibitors to finish first in the senior division.

It was the first swine showmanship championship for the the 18-year-old Benjamin Logan student. She is a member of the Liberty Livestock 4-H Club, and earned a reserve grand championship in market gilt competition at the 2015 fair.

