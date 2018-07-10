TRC getting SMARTer

Work begins on high-speed intersection, urban network for autonomous vehicle testing

Gov. John Kasich speaks with reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the $45 million first phase of the SMART Center at Transportation Research Center Inc. outside East Liberty. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

A high-speed, multi-lane intersection for testing autonomous vehicles should be completed by the end of the year, positioning Transportation Research Center Inc. and Ohio as a destination for companies developing the next generation of personal transportation.

Monday, state, local and TRC officials gathered to break ground for the $45 million first phase of the SMART Center.

“We all fly,” Gov. John Kasich said after the ceremony, “and it is my understanding that not much is done by humans once the plane is airborne.”

Widespread use of autonomous vehicles is years away, he said, but once here, it will be much like commercial flying on autopilot.

“With the SMART Center we’re at the forefront of supporting and developing jobs connected to this new technology,” the governor said. “The automobile companies are all in a race to develop the vehicle and they need a place to test their cars. This will bring them more opportunity to make money.”

