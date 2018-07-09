Grillin’ goodness greets Sunday’s first-day fairgoers

A last-minute decision between two friends to split their barbecue cooking team into two separate entries paid off big time for them.

First-place barbecue cookoff winner Brian Tracey, front, and second-place finisher Ben Gantz, in background, work over their grills in the inaugural contest at Sunday’s Logan County Fair. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The other four teams in the Logan County Fair’s inaugural barbecue cookoff have to wait until next year to try to knock them off the podium.

Brian Tracey of East Liberty and Ben Gantz of West Liberty were originally considering entering the contest as a team, but Tracey decided on Friday to pony up the $35 entry fee and enter as the One-Man Wrecking Crew for a chance to win one of the three grills awarded as prizes.

He ended up going home with the deluxe double wide grill being offered as first prize.

“I’m kind of speechless right now,” the East Liberty butcher said. “I’ll definitely be spending a lot of time on the porch cooking,” he added, noting that he likes to practice his grilling technique for his dog Animal and any friends who decide to stop by. Gantz, who left with the flat-top outdoor grill his wife Kathy had her eye on, said he was pleased with the finish and was glad a family friend took the top prize and bragging rights.

“I can’t believe we pulled this off — a couple country boys on the grill,” the grillmaster of the Cow Edie Valley Bloomer Girls team said, noting that he has known the Tracey family for decades and once sold cattle to Brian’s grandfather when he ran the butcher shop.

