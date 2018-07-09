Veterans appreciated

BY MIRIAM BAIER and REUBEN MEES

Ira Bickham of Bellefontaine didn’t make it to the Logan County Fair last year, but he came out Sunday and the Korea Army veteran entered free of charge on Veterans Day, marked on the first day of the annual exposition.

Ira Bickham, of Bellefontaine, left, a Korea Army veteran, talks Sunday with Dale Kramer of Bellefontaine at the Logan County Fair. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

The 89-year-old recalls attending the fair with his dad growing up in Lewistown.

“My earliest recollection of the fair goes back to when I was in school we always got that Tuesday off to go to the fair,” he recalled.

He was born in 1929 and was “selected” to go to the Army in 1950.

He said with a smile that he doesn’t recall who signed thatselection letter, but if he knew he was “going to skin him.”

He served 21 months of active duty and spent five years in the reserves and acquired a sergeant first class rank. He retired as a vocational education teacher in Columbus.

Mary Rutan Hospital representatives were handing out small flags Sunday in honor of veterans and were making it a point to thank veterans for their service and to encourage others to do the same.

