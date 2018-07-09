Regula crowned queen

LeAnn Regula will have a chance to encourage others to get involved in the Logan County Fair after she was named the 2018 Logan County Fair Queen during the royalty contest Sunday evening.

LeAnn Regula reacts as she is about to be crowned the 2018 Logan County Fair Queen by outgoing queen Rebekah King on Sunday evening. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Contestants drew questions from a hat they answered before the selections were made.

Her question was “How would you promote our fair to other fairs when you visit them?”

“I would encourage others to get involved and come because there really is something for everyone,” she answered.

Selected as runner-up was Allie Gentis, who was asked if she felt women are given the same opportunity as men in today’s society?

She thought women were given better opportunities “because we take control.”

Named the fair princess was Amber Wenger whose answer to “How do you define beauty?” was “What you look like to other people and how you act around them.”

The evening was the end of the reign of 2017 fair queen Rebekah King, who expressed her appreciation to all those who helped make her year such a rewarding experience, including Katie Willis Krabill, who coordinated the program.

Read complete story and more 2018 Logan County Fair coverage in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!