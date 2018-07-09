Top quilts selected from record field of 97 entries

Rebecca Barber offered lots of praise and some gentle critiques as she worked her way through a record 97 entries in Sunday’s open class quilting competition at the Logan County Fair.

Winners at Sunday’s judging of open class quilting projects included, from the left, Kim Comer, Iris Raines, Yvonne Siler, Lois Stoll, Nancy Losey, Anita Stanley and Margie Bixler. Not pictured are Cindy Beach and Sharon Johnson. (EXAMINER PHOTO MIRIAM BAIER)

After all the best of shows and reserve winners were selected in a lengthy judging process, she encouraged the quilters not to give up if their entries did not place or if she did not find the entry as pleasing to the eye as its creator did.

“If you love it, that’s the important thing. We’re not going to see it in your house,” where its placement could make the piece hang differently and look differently than it did spread out on tables in the home products building of the fairgrounds under harsh overhead lights bouncing off white walls.

“If it pleases you,” she said. “That’s the main thing.”

She had much praise for Nancy Losey’s best of show machine quilted theme entry. The Bellefontaine resident designed an Under the Sea wall hanging using a thread painting technique that involves dropping the feed dogs on the sewing machine and pulling the thread over an area you want “filled” with color. She hand dyed the fabric the design was created on and the piece likely will find a home in an upstairs bedroom that has an ocean theme.

