Local athletes look to inspire adaptive racing efforts

Crossing the finish line of her 27th triathlon was a momentous occasion for a city woman.

Dani Lordo, a Team Heart & Sole champion, rides across the finish line of the Central Ohio Tri Challenge with teammates, from left, Georgeanna Haviland, Deb Ellis, Helene Wirth and Karen Auble. (PHOTO | TEAM HEART & SOLE)

The experience wasn’t just another notch in the belt for Deb Ellis, but it opened the door to a whole new world that combined her love of athletic endeavors with her passion for helping others.

“Although this was the 27th tri I have successfully completed in the past six summers, more cheers were in the air congratulating the 21 year-old young lady directly in front of me,” the local athlete wrote of crossing the finish line at the Central Ohio Tri Challenge at Alum Creek.

“Dani (Lordo) held a red, white, and blue pinwheel in her hand and wore a smile from ear to ear. A medal was carefully placed over her head as squeals of delight proved ‘Yes We Can!’” Dani, a Team Heart & Sole champion who has Down syndrome, was able to complete the challenge alongside Ellis and fellow teammates, Georgeanna Haviland, Helene Wirth and Karen Auble through the Team Heart & Sole non-profit group.

Ellis said she learned about the group shortly before the race and decided to give it a whirl. She had already registered to participate in the triathlon and thought it might be fun. It turned out to be even more than that.

