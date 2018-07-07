4 vie for queen title
Rebekah King will end her reign as the queen of the Logan County Fair with the 6 p.m. Sunday royalty contest in the activities building along Lake Avenue as the 2018 Logan County Fair kicks off and continues through Saturday, July 14.
Vieing for the queen crown are Joselyn Herzog, Allie Gentis, Georgia Lockwood and LeAnn Regula.
Four contestants seek the princess title from Isabella Meister. They are Crosley Lacher, Harlie McClintick and Amber Wenger.
Thomas Lockwood will become the prince and Jacob A.R. Smith will serve as the king as there is no contest in either of those categories. There were no entries last year in either contest.
