Proposed docks may be symptom of broader lake issue

Life in the Indian Shores is restful — a quiet collection of homes located in the northwest corner of Indian Lake.

Doug Kuhn talks about IL Shore Holding LLC’s plans for a vacant lot along a channel in the northeast part of Indian Lake. Kuhn is concerned about how much development the lake can handle before it becomes overused and has started a petition to study usage. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Parker Drive off State Route 235 is the one way in and out of the neighborhood organized under the Indian Lake Homeowner’s Association.

But a proposal to put in commercial docks has 126 members of the 140-strong association upset.

They believe the proposal for as many as 43 docks will add too much traffic to the neighborhood and the small channel that runs along the south edge of Indian Shores, resident Doug Kuhn said.

The petition organizer believes this type of localized development crops up because the lake area lacks an overall vision to preserve the qualities that draw people to Indian Lake.

About a month ago, the association met and its members unanimously agreed to submit the petitions to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which can grant or deny IL Shore Holding LLC’s request for the 1.922-acre parcel in Richland Township.

IL Shore Holding LLC purchased the land in 2017 for $125,000, a price Kuhn said the association was willing to pay to preserve it for residential housing development.

At this point, ODNR has not approved the project which also would require Richland Township officials to rezone the land.

Matt Eiselstein, an ODNR spokesman, said, “The petition that (the) process.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!