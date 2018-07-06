Solving a 12-minute problem

PLASTIC FILM FACTS

• Americans use 100 billion plastic bags a year, which require 12 million barrels of oil to manufacture.

• It only takes about 14 plastic bags for the equivalent of the gas required to drive one mile.

• The average American family takes home almost 1,500 plastic shopping bags a year.

• According to Waste Management, only 1 percent of plastic bags are returned for recycling. That means the average family only recycles 15 bags a year; the rest ends up in landfills as litter.

• Up to 80 percent of ocean plastic pollution enters the ocean from land.

• At least 267 different species have been affected by plastic pollution in the ocean.

• 100,000 marine animals are killed by plastic bags annually.

• One in three leatherback sea turtles has been found with plastic in their stomachs.

• Plastic bags are used for an average of 12 minutes.

• It takes 500 (or more) years for a plastic bag to degrade in a landfill. Unfortunately the bags don’t break down completely but instead photo-degrade, becoming microplastics that absorb toxins and continue to pollute the environment.

Source: www.biologicaldiversity.org