Finster funsters

LoCo guest artist adds color to Camp Willson

ABOVE: Rene Fleege, left, of Gahanna, and Natalie Thomas, of Marysville, paint a plywood cutout of a school of fish during a workshop with visiting artist Sam Bartlett this week at the LoCo Art Spot at YMCA Camp Willson.

ALSO PICTURED IN FRIDAY'S EXAMINER: Emma Jordan of Exeter, New Hampshire, paints one of two fiery horses that were to be included in the sculpture garden at the local camp. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

Guests at the YMCA Camp Willson will be greeted by a vibrant plywood sculpture garden created by a regional artist and the campers as a tribute to one of his own personal artistic inspirations.

“When you see a bunch of these three-dimensional pieces of plywood art standing together in one place, it’s kind of neat and bizarre,” said Sam Bartlett, who completed a three-day residency through the LoCo Art program at Camp Willson.

He said he was inspired by a late folk artist named Howard Finster, who created the Paradise Garden at Summerville, Ga., and decorated with all manner of hand-made wooden sculptures and other oddities and curiosities.

“He made beautiful stuff without a lot of tranining,” Bartlett, said noting that he had a chance to meet Finster before his death in 2001 at age 84.

Complete story and photos in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!