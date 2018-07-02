Beer: A reason to come a-round

Couple hopes new microbrewery will attract vistors to city

Ron Troyer and Kathy Doup-Troyer pose in the brewing room of their Roundhouse Depot Brewing Co. microbrewery and taproom, located at 217 W. Chillicothe Ave. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A city couple hopes a downtown craft microbrewery proves to be a reason for people to want to come to Bellefontaine and most likely spend some time and money at the other businesses downtown.

Ron Troyer and Kathy Doup-Troyer are planning to open their new Roundhouse Depot Brewing Co. at 217 W. Chillicothe Ave. in early July and are hoping that the selection of beers that will only be available in their taproom will become a regional draw.

“To start out we will just be making beers for our tasting room,” Troyer said. “We need to make sure we are making enough to keep our taproom going, but once we figure that out, we would like to be able to distribute our beers to the surrounding communities.

