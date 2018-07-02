CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE

ABOVE: Kayden Smith, 2, watches the Rushsylvania Fourth of July parade from his grandfather’s shoulders.

ALSO PICTURED IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: Youths wave at a passing Bokescreek Fire Department truck during the Rushsylvania parade.

Other Independence Day celebrations include noon parades and fireworks at dusk in Belle Center and West Mansfield on Wednesday and East Liberty on Saturday. Indian Lake’s annual Beach Spectacular, which includes a fireworks display at dusk, is also Saturday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)