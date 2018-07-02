LAKEVIEW CARS & CRAFTS

The Lakeview Business Association hosted its 12th annual Car and Craft Show on Saturday afternoon, drawing about 120 vehicles from around the area. ABOVE: Phil Spears, right, of Springfield allows Kara and Luke Recker to pose for a photo in the driver’s seat of the 1965 Corvette he has owned since 1966 as the children’s grandfather Jock Richardson looks on.

Also in Monday's Examiner: Indian Lake resident Scott Schaefer, right, discusses his family’s 1968 Dodge Dart Hemi; and a family stops to check out a 1975 Dodge van owned by Marvin Wente. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)