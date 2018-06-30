Man injured in dunk tank accident

A man was flown from the scene of a party in Bellefontaine after a dunk tank accident, authorities report.

A man injured in a dunk tank accident Saturday afternoon at Campbell House Senior Living Community, 356 Kent Drive, is loaded into an ambulance by emergency personnel. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Authorities responded Saturday afternoon to the Campbell House Senior Living Community, 356 Kent Drive, on a report of a man who was injured and stuck inside a dunk tank.

Firefighters of the Bellefontaine Fire Department responded along with assistance from the Macochee Ambulance District.

A ladder truck was used to help free the man from the tank, firefighters report.

His injuries were not life-threatening, but he was being flown by a MedFlight helicopter to a Columbus hospital for precautionary reasons.

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department were also on scene, closing off a portion of Wright Street where the helicopter landed.