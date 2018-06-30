Growing pains

Retailers hanging own shingles to expand space, visibility

After a year-and-a-half inside the Main Street Marketplace, the Hanger Boutique has opened its own retail storefront at 120 N.Main St.

Owner Amanda Uncapher said while business has been good, she hopes having her own entrance on Main Street will continue to drive sales.

“I wanted to expand so this offers more space, and the visibility of being on Main Street has been great,” she said.

The boutique specializes in women’s clothing, accessories and gift items and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, although those hours may change based on customer input.

“We also offer a wide range of sizes, which is a big ask for shoppers downtown,” the shop owner said.

Amanda Uncapher shows off the merchandise in her new Hanger Boutique storefront at 120 N. Main St.

Markdown Madness moving too fast to stay

Candice Dappert’s stop in downtown Bellefontaine has been a short one, but it has provided her with a way to launch a business that is growing in popularity among local residents.

Dovelyn Dappert, 8, looks through the merchandise at Markdown Madness, 139 S. Main St., as her mother and business owner Candice Dappert waits at the counter in the background. Markdown Madness plans to move out of the space at the end of July.

She opened her Markdown Madness store at 139 S. Main St. about three months ago but is already planning to move to a larger location that will allow her to buy and sell pallets of merchandise.

“I started this as an online Facebook group, but it took off more than I expected,” Dappert said. “I am a mom and just trying to pay for the cost of childcare so I started selling items on Facebook. I started selling in a Hardin County auction site, but I started getting such a huge Bellefontaine following, I opened a Logan County site.

Crafting opportunites available to DYI’ers

Nancy Funderburgh also seized an opportunity to move her Craft, Paper, Scissors art supply and scrapbooking studio to a larger space that allows for more “do-it-yourself” classes across the street at 142 W. Columbus Ave.

Nancy Funderburgh, left, owner of Craft, Paper, Scissors, discusses stenciling with Karen Blackburn of Indian Lake inside the new location the store moved into at 142 W. Columbus Ave.

“We are now going to be a DIY craft studio,” she said. “People can come in anytime during our business hours and do a project right here without buying all the supplies they would need otherwise.”

