The healing energy of fitness

3 studios expected to bring health conscious crowd to city streets

Lynnsey Ramsey, owner of Ragnar Fitness and Yoga, practices the warrior pose with her students inside the new business on the lower level of the Main Street Marketplace, 130 S. Main St. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

If valkyries needed a place to work out in downtown Bellefontaine they would probably feel right at home in the basement of the Main Street Marketplace.

While Lynnsey Ramsey’s new Ragnar Fitness and Yoga, which is one of three new fitness studios opening in downtown this year, is named after a Viking king of yore and its logo includes a Celtic rune for power and the life energy, she said it was intended as a tribute to the strength and power of the Nords.

“When we were researching a name, we were drawn to Ragnar — a Viking king who rebuilt his country after it was destroyed in a war,” the new fitness business owner said.

“There is also the uruz,” she said, pointing to an image of a rune next to the name in the logo. “It is a symbol of power and strength. It is like a rebirth and that’s what we’re about here. When you come out of a workout, we want you to be energized and full of life."

