Lile: Courthouse streetscape will not be changed

Bellefontaine City Council members are moving ahead with a $25 per-event permit fee for visiting food trucks, but will not entertain a measure that would require council approval to alter the sidewalk, curbs and fountain plaza in front of the Logan County Courthouse.

Both ideas were discussed at recent committee meetings.

The per-event food truck fee would open the way for a vendor to participate in events such as car shows or festivals without having to pay the $250 year-long permit.

As for the fountain streetscape, Mick Lile, who chairs the Sidewalk, Curbs and Parks Committee, said he is not going ahead with an ordinance that would require council approval for changes such as removing trees and sidewalk space to make room for more parking.

Mayor Ben Stahler was in the midst of making such plans to do so earlier this year when citizens, including many who are part of the Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission, objected to the idea.

Lile said city leadership will not pursue such a move in the future.

“At this point we don’t see a need for the legislation,” Lile said. “You have our word … the sidewalks, trees and fountain are going to stay as long as we’re here.”

