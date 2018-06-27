Reduction of district’s income tax approved

Residents in Riverside Local Schools district will have another opportunity to lower their own burden following action taken Tuesday in a regular board of education meeting.

Board members approved a resolution requesting alternative tax rates for a replacement income tax, a formality required to secure a ballot issue that, if passed, would lower the district’s income tax from 1.75 to 1.5 percent.

Additionally, the school’s funding mechanism would be changed to include only earned income, sparing retirees from having their retirement income subject to the tax.

A second resolution at the July 24 meeting will officially put the question on the November ballot.

This is the second adjustment of its kind the district has made to its income tax, which was originally passed at a rate of 2 percent.

The rate was previously dropped a quarter percent to the current rate of 1.75 percent.

