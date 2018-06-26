Stop ahead

State, county transportation officials agree to sign changes at dangerous intersection

Logan County Engineer Scott Coleman, center, met Monday with Ohio Department of Transportation officials at the intersection of Ludlow Road and state routes 245 and 287 about improving signs at the intersection. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Several signs at the intersection of Ludlow Road and state routes 245 and 287 soon will be moved to improve site lines after a Monday meeting of local and state transportation officials.

Logan County Engineer Scott Coleman asked to meet with Ohio Department of Transportation officials to look over the intersectionand talk about possible changes less than a month since a June 5 crash at the intersection that claimed 16-year-old Abagail Dague’s life.

Her’s was the third fatality at the intersection in the past six years. On March 17, 2012, McKenzie L. Rife, 21, and her passenger, Matthew H. Brady, 24, both of Bellefontaine, were claimed when she drove north into the path of a westbound pickup truck.

Abagail was a passenger in a southbound vehicle that was struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer.

