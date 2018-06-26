Signs will encourage safe summer enjoyment

Portable electronic message boards operated by the Bellefontaine Police Department and the local Ohio Department of Transportation garage will carry coordinated messages to area motorists this summer.

A portable Ohio Department of Transportation sign displays the first of two related messages programed into the board as part of combined efforts with the Bellefontaine Police Department to spread positive, anti-substance abuse messages around Logan County. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“It’s about finding new ways to share positive messages,” Police Chief Brandon Standley said, “and to share anti-drug and anti-drunk driving messages.

“We want people to enjoy summer safely.”

Chief Standley said the idea came out of Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts discussions on ways to spread positive messages and combat substance abuse problems.

