Active shooter simulation being planned for September

The Bellefontaine High School will have it s first fullscale active shooter scenario in early September and school officials are trying to make sure all parents and citizens are informed well in advance.

Superintendent Brad Hall announced the plan, which administrators have been developing in conjunction with the Bellefontaine Police Department, at the Monday evening board of education meeting.

“In the world we live in, providing the highest level of safety and security also means preparing our students, staff and law enforcement with the knowledge and skills to respond in the event of an emergency,” the superintendent said. “We must practice to gain that knowledge and skill as well as to learn where we need to improve.”

