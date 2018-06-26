Resignations of long-time staff accepted
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Retirements of staff members with a combined nearly 100 years of education experience highlighted several personnel actions approved Monday in a regular meeting of the Indian Lake Schools Board of Education, which also retained a new middle school co-principal.
Erin Miller, high school art teacher, was extended a $68,000 two-year administrative contract to serve as middle school co-principal, pending receipt of her administrative licensure.
She also had seved as art club advisor. She replaces the retiring Don Bauer.
Resignations for the purpose of retirement were accepted from 29-year teacher Jean Newmeyer, and 34-year middle school secretary Bev Gross effective July 1, and 23-year middle school secretary Kim Glock, effective July 31.
