FAIR A SHORT WALK AWAY

With the opening of the Logan County Fair less than two weeks away, work is underway in preparation for the 168th exposition. Such was the case Friday with the installation of a concrete walkway from the sheep and hog barn up to the wash racks. Kelly Mobley of M&M Concrete of Rushsylvania uses a bull float to smooth the concrete as Dave Mobley edges the walkway. T&A Enterprises of Lewistown donated the money for the concrete, organizers said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)