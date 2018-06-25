Board member training begins

Members of the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities received training in supportive technology at the recent regular meeting.

The first of four one-hour training sessions board members must complete each year was provided by Superintendent Saul Bauer and touched on the role remote support plays in a person’s ability for greater independence while reducing costs and stretching the funds that pay for services when hands-on care is not required.

He explained the importance of including people with disabilities in the technological world of today. The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities has modified services in its Medicaidfunded home and community-based services waivers to afford people greater access to technology. For example, a service called remote support, was made available through level one, selfempowered life funding and individual options waivers. These remote support services enable people to use technology in their homes, such as monitors, sensors, communication devices, etc. through which they can receive support from staff who are in another location resulting in greater independence and subsequently increased self-reported ratings of perceived safety.

LCBDD has several individuals benefiting from the use of remote support services and Karen Brady shared the benefits of these services and encouraged the board to promote further implementation of these services in Logan County.

Among the various new and emerging technologies designed to promote independence for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are wearable technology, home automation or smart-home technologies, guided direction applications, scheduled maintenance software, telehealth, robotics, augmented reality and autonomous vehicles.

