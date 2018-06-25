FOURTH OF JULY NOTES

• East Liberty — Saturday, July 7, Perry Park; 11 a.m. signup for car, truck, motorcycle, rat rod, tractor and golf cart show; noon parade; fireworks at dusk; call (937) 935-7550 for more information.

• Rushsylvania — Independence Day community worship service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 1, park shelterhouse; the Rev. Ed Spragen of Harper Community Church, speaker.

• Belle Center — Noon parade Wednesday, July 4; activities throughout the day at Township Park; fireworks at dusk.

• West Mansfield — Parade moves at noon from Veterans Park to the Conservation Club, which is sponsoring the activities that follow throughout the day; fireworks at dusk; contact Kim Kerns, (937) 355-2081 for more information.

• Piatt Castles — 19th century celebration 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty; designed for children ages five through adults; games and hands-on activities from The American Girls and Boys Handy Books published in the 1880s; make thunderbolts, whirls and winged fancies fly, hear a story about a West Liberty’s July 4th celebration in 1840, play a game about King George’s troops and gather around the cannon for a final boom; any outdoor activities will be adapted for inside play in the event of inclement weather;program sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with partial support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation; admission fee of $5 for children and $10 for adults supports interactive educational programs at Piatt Castles; advance reservations recommended but not required; www.piattcastles.org, (937) 844-3902, Mac-A-Cheek Foundation, P.O. Box 166, West Liberty, OH 43357; tickets available at the door.

• Rushsylvania — Parade, noon Saturday, June 30, through downtown ending at the village park sponsored by the Rushsylvania Lions Club; trophies for the most patriotic and best overall entry; chicken barbecue, village park shelterhouse; events and activities at the park all day; fireworks at dusk.

• Indian Lake — Beach Spectacular and fireworks, Saturday, July 7; classic car show, Old Field Beach, registration 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; pageants, Indian Lake’s Got Talent, fireworks at dusk.