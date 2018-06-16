A soldier’s legacy

Cpl. Harold Kerr remembered on 100th anniversary of death

In memory of Cpl. Harold Root Kerr (shown in an historic photo below), American Legion Post 173 member Russ Strayer donned a World War I doughboy outfit for a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the soldier’s death. The event also featured a 21-gun salute and presentations by Kent Long, commander of the 2nd Ohio District of the American Legion, and other featured speakers. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

One hundred years ago Friday, June 15, a 19-year old Bellefontaine man made the ultimate sacrifice for his county.

In becoming the city’s first casualty of World War I, Harold Root Kerr’s name and memory live on in the honorary title of the city’s American Legion post that was founded after the Great War ended.

On Friday, local veterans and their families gathered to remember the humble marine, who dropped out of school and, along with two friends — Royal Fowle and George Smith — made the trip to Cleveland to enlist to fight.

“One of the things that sparked an interest in me was that he and his two friends made the trip all the way to Cleveland to enlist,” Kent Long, commander of the 2nd Ohio District of the American Legion, said in his comments on the soldier. “With the state of transportation at that time, going to Cleveland was no easy feat. It took a lot of courage and determination for them just to make the trip to enlist.”

