The 19th annual Relay for Life to raise money of the American Cancer Society was Friday night at Southview Park.

Nurse Nancy Harmon, in wheelchair, is joined by her friends and family members for the Survivors Lap that kicks off the event.

Honorary co-chair “Dan the Man” Mitchell of Rushsylvania slaps hands with supporters during the Survivor Lap. Immediately behind Mitchell is the other honorary co-chair Stacey Holycross, who was recognized with a Caregiver Award for her dedicated service to friend Teresa Welch, who passed away from cancer in January 2017.

Two grls play near an air dancer with the words Relay for Life on its body prior to the event.