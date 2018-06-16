Spillway dedicated

Jim Zehringer, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, leads a community ribbon cutting Friday to formally dedicate the recently completed Indian Lake spillway project along State Route 366 near Russells Point. The 700-foot labyrinth design is the second largest dam of its kind in the United States. The project was completed in two phases over the past year so that recreation on the lake would not be interrupted, the ODNR director said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)