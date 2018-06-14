Fair to open to aroma of barbecue, crash of demo derby

  • Home
First day of annual ag expo to be Sunday, July 8

BBQ prizes

These three grills, valued at a combined $800, will be awarded as prizes at the first ever Backyard Cook-Off during the Sunday, July 8, opening day of the 2018 Logan County Fair. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Even before the official opening ceremony of 2018 Logan County Fair, a group of die-hard barbecue chefs will be hard at work competing to be the first ever Backyard Cook-Off Champions.

The new Sunday, July 8, opening day willl feature an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. and the king and queen contest at 6 p.m. and will end with the bang of the popular demolition derby.

In addition to bragging rights, the barbecue cook-off features $800 worth of grills and $400 in cash prizes for the top three teams, in hopes of drawing a big crowd to the new Sunday opening of the annual agricultural exposition.

“We’ve had a lot of interest so far,” cook-off contest organizer and fair board member Nick McGuire said after the Wednesday evening Fair Board meeting.

At 7 a.m. on opening day, contestants, who will be permitted to set up the night prior, will get two slabs of baby back ribs, farm-raised chicken and a secret ingredient they must prepare for judging at 3 p.m., McGuire said. The entries will be judged on presentation, tenderness and taste.

Teams of up to four people can register to enter through June 29 for a $35 participation fee and final instructions will be issued at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 7. For additional information, contact McGuire at (937) 465-7428 or Iona Lockwood at (937) 407-0646.

