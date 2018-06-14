ABOVE: Local youths Desmond Howard, left, and Henry Coe make their way through the traffic light in downtown Safety Town as their classmates look on from the sidewalks on Wednesday afternoon at the annual event sponsored by the Bellefontaine Exchange Club and led by Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Anspach and Bellefontaine Police DARE Officer Andy Kennedy. ALSO PICTURED IN THURSDAY'S EXAMINER: Lynn Robinson leads the pack out of the gate as Deputy Anspach directs traffic to start the traffic lesson. This is the second of five weeklong sessions, which are intended to introduce youths going into kindergarten about the importance of safety. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)