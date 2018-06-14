Mary Rutan Hospital pediatrics, birthing center recognized for lactation programs

Mary Rutan Hospital Pediatrics has been recognized by three organizations with awards.

The Ohio Lactation Consultant Association presented its Most Breastfeeding Supportive Pediatric Practice in Ohio for 2018 award to the practice and the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and International Lactation Consultant Association recognized the organization for excellence in lactation care with the IBCLC Care Award.

Both of these awards have been given in recognition for staffing professionals who hold the prestigious International Board Certified Lactation Consultant certification and for providing lactation programs for breastfeeding families that help protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

