Fresh food facts served up

Food was on the minds of those gathered Tuesday night at Galilee Lutheran Church in Russells Point to learn the results of the recently completed Indian Lake Fresh Food Survey.

Through a collaboration with the Logan County Health District and funded by Mary Rutan Foundation, the Logan County Farmers Market sought the information to better serve the estimated 2,400 residents of the Indian Lake area.

Karla Kauffman, manager of the market, said she was “very thrilled” with the 222 responses to the survey. The group was hoping for 105.

Money and mileage to fresh food outlets were the main drawbacks to respondents not having access to locally grown produce, survey results showed.

After a light meal that included locally grown lettuce and eggs, the dozen or so residents heard about several food-related projects and proposals and an overview of the survey findings.

Phil and Hannah Wischmeyer, who operate Myco Rising from their home in rural Lakeview and participate in the Logan County Farmers Market, have formed the non-profit Logan County Food System Initiative.

With a goal of “increasing the amount of food producers to help people interested in growing food,” the newly established entity is “trying to figure out a plan,” Mr. Wischmeyer said, “to remove obstacles, create more places to sell in Logan County every day of the week.”

