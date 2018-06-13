Council approves washing machine grant, help for utility department

Bellefontaine City Council members adopted two ordinances on first readings Tuesday to clear the way for a turnout gear washing machine and part-time help in the Utilities Billing office.

Fire Chief Andy Fissel told the Finance Committee that an eight-year specialized washing machine is failing and the company that made it is going out business.

A part to repair the unit will cost $1,000 but the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation can provide a grant to cover most of the cost for a new machine designed to thoroughly clean heavyweight, protective turnout gear firefighters use.

He said the city’s share of the $12,619.99 machine will be $2,103.33.

“Once I told them (BWC) we were replacing a broken machine, they said we were good to go,” Fissel said.

