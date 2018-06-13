SAFETY SCHOOL

Indian Lake bus drivers Nancy Beatty, above, and Lori Carpenter led the bus safety portion during this week’s Russells Point Safety Town conducted at the Russells Point Municipal Building. Future students learned that backpacks should always be worn on their backs when getting ready to board the bus and they should stay quiet and seated on the bus so the driver can concentrate on the road. The meaning of various commands, lights and signals also were explained during the classes, which continue this week and include information about fire, pedestrian, gun, boat and water safety as well as good touch/bad touch, stranger danger and more. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)