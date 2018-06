A crew with Miller Pipeline works on a natural gas pipeline replacement project in the 200 bloc of Patterson Avenue on Tuesday morning. The work is part of Vectren’s annual gas line replacement program that began in 2009 and will result in a total replacement of 22 miles of gas lines in Bellefontaine. More than 700 miles throughout Vectren’s service area will be replaced in total. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)