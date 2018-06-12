Blessings of family buoy cancer survivor

Mitchell named Relay For Life Honorary Co-Chair

Dan Mitchell of Rushsylvania has been named the 2018 Honorary Co-Chair for Logan County Relay For Life, slated for 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 15, at Southview Park. The Benjamin Logan Schools retiree is wearing his T-shirt from this year’s Benjamin Logan mini Relay For Life. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Retired Benjamin Logan Schools buildings and grounds maintenance supervisor Dan Mitchell has dealt with the treatment requirements for prostate cancer for more than 10 years, but he is most grateful that the disease has not kept him from enjoying his retirement years and his growing family.

This month, he is excited for a trip to Hocking Hills with his family and his wife, JoAnn, to celebrate milestones that were officially marked in February of this year — the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary and Mr. Mitchell’s 80th birthday.

The Rushsylvania resident also is looking forward to singing June 16 at the St. Mary of the Woods Festival alongside his wife with the Logan County Friendly Senior Citizens Center choir. In addition, he keeps busy singing in the choirs at Rushsylvania United Methodist Church and the Zanesfield United Methodist Church.

The night before the choir concert, Friday, June 15, Mr. Mitchell is preparing for another activity that is close to his heart — the 2018 Logan County Relay For Life, where he has been named the Honorary Co-Chair this year.

He will present a speech during the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday alongside Honorary Caregiver Stacey Holycross for the event that runs until midnight at Southview Park. This year’s Relay theme is

“Once Upon a Cure,” and the luminary ceremony also is slated for 9 p.m.

