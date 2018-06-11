West Liberty residents rededicated to saving opera house

A glimpse of what is yet to be was evident Sunday at the kick off of the renovation of the Opera House portion of the West Liberty Town Hall.

The Opera House on the top floor of the West Liberty Town Hall is seen from where restored stairs and a new elevator will take patrons upon arrival once the building’s restoration project is completed. Also pictured in Monday's Examiner: Sally and Paul Harshbarger talk on the ground floor in front of the elevator shaft; and the original Opera House piano is in remarkably good condition and was put to use during Sunday’s open house. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MIRIAM BAIER)

Villagers toured the 150-year-old upstairs space that once was home to community gatherings, medicine shows and entertainment following a presentation by the Town Hall Committee about the last phase of the project. As memories were shared and acquaintances reunited in the early summer afternoon, the sounds of Scott Joplin’s The Entertainer rose above the conversations and laughter, emanating from the space’s original piano discovered in remarkably good shape amidst the dust and debris.

“There are endless memories in that building,” committee member Margaret Piatt said during the program. “We should never say never, but we should say now,” she suggested, as she shared her recollections and those from others about the building’s past.

The committee seeks support to finish the $1 million project. They estimate $300,000 is needed to finish the installation of an elevator, construction of a stairway to the Opera House and renovation of the space itself.

“We’re here to get you excited because you’ve helped us in the past and we ask you to help again,” said Joyce Woodruff, committee chair, as residents were encouraged to donate, pledge support to the project or join the West Liberty Historical Society.

