West Liberty Opera House open house planned for this weekend

Final push under way to finish historic restoration

The village of West Liberty is planning a 2 p.m. Sunday event to kick off the final phase of fundraising for the West Liberty Opera House and Community Center, located on the second floor of Town Hall. Town Hall and the Opera House opened to a gala hop on June 10, 1869. ALSO IN FRIDAY'S 'EXAMINER': West Liberty residents and village employees conduct business Thursday afternoon inside the ground floor of Town Hall, which was restored in a previous phase of the ongoing effort to save the building. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

On June 10, 1869, the West Liberty Town Hall opened with a gala “dedication hop.”

With that 149th anniversary in mind, the West Liberty Historical Society is planning a Sunday afternoon event to launch what they hope will be the last phase of fundraising for the historic center of civic life.

“We are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the building this year and plan to kick it off with a small event this weekend,” Joyce Woodruff, chair of the West Liberty Historical Society’s Town Hall Restoration Committee, said.

Initial efforts to preserve the building began more than a decade ago and the roof replacement that signaled the start of Phase I commenced in the summer of 2009.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!