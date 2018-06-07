Citizens called to help plan area’s public health strategy

Accreditation site visit completed

Logan County community members are invited to a “Call to Action” meeting next month to help strategize and plan out the next steps for addressing public health needs in the local area.

Officials from the Logan County Health District reported at the board of health’s Wednesday afternoon meeting that this upcoming community planning session is slated for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church’s Makley Hall, 316 E. Patterson Ave.

A continental breakfast will be served, and presenters will provide an overview of the results from the 2018 Community Health Risk and Needs Assessment, which was mailed to 50 percent of county residents — representing 10,400 households — at the beginning of this year.

Based upon the survey results, needs will be prioritized to help determine next steps to improve the health of Logan County residents.

Significant accomplishments achieved from the findings of previous assessments in recent years include improving access to care through the opening of a federally qualified health center and convenience clinic for urgent care needs on nights and weekends, the implementation of the 211 call systems to inform area residents of available community resources 24/7, the opening of a domestic violence shelter, area businesses and organizations working together to guide area residents in the lifelong journey to optimal health through weight management, proper nutrition and physical activity, and collaborative efforts of community partners to address opiate and heroin abuse in Logan County.

Partnering with the health district for this initiative are Mary Rutan Hospital, Community Health & Wellness Partners of Logan County, the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties and the United Way of Logan County.

