Dog park bark on track

City dog owners will have a place to take their canine companions to enjoy some off-the-leash play possibly by the end of this summer, Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District board members learned at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We’re hoping to get through the project and have construction done by the end of the summer,” Parks Superintendent Kris Myers said after the meeting.

The project, which has been in the planning stages for at least a year, calls for fencing in about an acre for larger or more active dogs and a small quarter- to a third-acre area for smaller or less active pets behind the reservoir at Jack Martin Park, located along Reservoir Road.

Myers said he will begin seeking bids to install approximately 1,200 feet of 5-foot tall climbless horse fence along with some concrete work.

While the park will be fairly minimal to start, Myers said private groups, including the Bellefontaine Rotary Club, have already expressed an interest in raising funds or donating items such as benches or other optional amenities.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction and we hope to have it open later this year,” Myers said.

