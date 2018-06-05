MCC store hits 35

Donated clothes, household items and decorations lining the aisles and walls of the West Liberty MCC Thrift Store, 106 N.Detroit St., are the resource the store uses to stay open and support Mennonite missions overseas.

Shoppers peruse clothing at the West Liberty MCC Thrift Store, 106 N. Detroit St. The store is celebrating 35 years with a week-long sale. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

For 35 years, the store has been overseen by Bethel, Oak Grove and South Union Mennonite churches and those congregations continue to direct the retail operation.

Michelle Neer, who has been the full-time manager for four years, said money left over after covering expenses goes to the Mennonite Central Committee to support overseas economic development, disasters relief, peacekeeping efforts and prison ministries.

MCC has been particularly active in Haiti since an earthquake eight years ago and subsequent hurricanes.

It takes funds to keep the store open as there are building and utility costs, she said. She and two part-time managers are the only paid positions.

Once those costs are covered, store revenues are sent to MCC. How much varies year-to-year, Neer said, as unforeseen expenses, such as replacing an air conditioner this year, can come up.

