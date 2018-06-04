A second life

New boutique offers clothes, operators new lease on life

Lacey Grow, front, and her mentors Amber Chivington, center, and Shelley Stephenson will operate the new Be Who You Be Boutique inside Union Station as an outreach ministry to aid women looking to start their lives over. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The Be Who You Be Boutique, which opens Monday inside the Union Station community center at 631 Hamilton St., is intended to help women who have struggled with difficulties in life learn the skillset to manage a small business.

“We are a non-profit ministry trying to support women who are starting their lives over,” Amber Chivington of the Women Arise Ministry said. “We are trying to provide these women with a positive work environment and teach them the skills to manage or own their own small business.”

Lacey Grow, who will manage the day-to-day operations under the guidance of her mentors, Chivington, Denyse Bayliss and Pastor Shelley Stephenson, has struggled with addiction for the past 13 years and said she considers the opportunity a godsend.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for me,” she said. “I’m surrounded by very good and supportive people and trying to give back to the people in my life. My life has changed due to these people and I’ve got a lot of rewards."

