Allen Woods site readied for condo development

Trees have been cleared and site preparation has begun on 50-unit Allen Woods condominium development between Heather Hill and Greenridge drives south of Reservoir Road.

ABOVE: Work progresses at the site of the Allen Woods condominium development, bounded by homes on Heather Hill Drive, at left, Reservoir Road, top left, and Greenridge Drive, top right. BELOW: Crews work to remove the timber that is being cleared from the site. (AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY | MAC MCGINNIS MEDIA)

But Bellefontaine City Engineer Tim Notestine said final site plans have not been submitted which means construction of roadways, drainage systems and public utility cannot start.

“I don’t know when they hope to start but it won’t be any time soon from the looks of it,” he said.

Plans were developed by Jeremy LeVan but he has since sold the 15-acre site to Mike Ebbing of Two Three Development LLC.

Two Three plans to build 2,000-squarefoot condominiums in pairs sharing a common wall. These units are larger and will cost more than LeVan’s original idea.

The city council approved a 100-percent property tax abatement for five years from the completion of each unit as long as Two Three meets a minimum build of six per year.

This abatement will go to the buyers of the condominiums.

Notestine said the city wants the streets serving the development to be dedicated as public roads. Two Three has to submit plans that meet the city’s standards to obtain a positive recommendation from the planning commission followed by council approval.

That process can take several months.