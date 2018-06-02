Greatness awaits Ridgemont’s Class of 2018

The 29 members of Ridgemont High School’s Class of 2018 were exhorted to do great things with their lives during Friday’s commencement ceremonies.

Lyndon T. Roof receives his corsage prior to Friday’s commencement ceremonies for the Ridgemont High School Class of 2018. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

Co-Interim Superintendent Ann Harvey said the students are technologically and digitally astute, which will serve them well in their future studies and careers.

“I have great confidence in what they will do in the future,” she said.

She was followed by salutatorian Priscilla Howland, who noted the school provides a curriculum of learning opportunities that go well beyond the basic state requirements.

Howland noted that she was able to immerse herself in athletics, music and scholastics and still achieve high grades. She encouraged her classmates and underclassmen to push themselves in their endeavors.

Valedictorian Alexis Elliott noted the entire community played a part in the students’ development.

To prove the point, she asked the audience to stand if they ever read to a member of the class or tied their shoe laces or

“Taught us a foreign language like fractions or Spanish” to amusement of the crowd.

“(Moving on) we can fear the unknown or have fear of failure or fear the future,” she said. “We should be reminded that extraordinary thing can be done by ordinary people.”

