Watson to head up sheriff’s detectives

A 16-year veteran of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was promoted to sergeant of the detectives division, a move that improves day-to-day leadership and planning, Sheriff Randy Dodds said.

Sheriff Randy Dodds congratulates Deputy Tom Watson who was promoted Friday to sergeant of the detective division. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Deputy Tom Watson, who has been a detective for 10 years, was one of two candidates to vie for the position. He starts he new responsibility immediately.

“Both candidates were qualified to fill the position,” the sheriff said, “but Tom’s proven leadership and training in the military made him, hands down, the best choice.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!