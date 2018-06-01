County to start bus route for workers

Startup will focus on Bellefontaine to east U.S. 33 corridor

This 14-passenger bus is similar to one RTC will use to transport local workers to and from their jobs beginning in August.

A pilot transportation program could lay the groundwork for a county-wide effort to enable jobseekers to get to work.

Logan County Commissioners John Bayliss, Dustin Wickersham and Joe Antram authorized Thursday a plan to provide a 14-seat bus that can transport workers from Bellefontaine to employers along the eastern U.S. Route 33 corridor starting in August.

“In other communities, major employers are typically on the outskirts of the town so people can walk or ride a bicycle to work at the start,” Antram said. “Here, the major employers are several miles outside of town along the U.S. 33 corridor.”

“There will be a cost to use it,” Wickersham said, “People who use it won’t have to be prequalified by (Logan County) Job & Family Services as income eligible or meet disability requirements.

“If you need a ride and you can get to a location, you can get a ride.”

The commissioners have committed $80,000 to purchase a bus, hire a driver and cover insurance and maintenance costs. They have tasked RTC Services with administering the program which will focus on Bellefontaine to start.

